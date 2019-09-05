Michigan State has been fined $4.5 million by the Education Department for its absolute complete and total failure to shield its students from abuser Larry Nassar.
The New York Times explained:
The fine is part of a settlement with the Education Department, which initiated two investigations into the university’s handling of abuse allegations against Mr. Nassar, a former doctor for the American women’s gymnastics team, who held several positions at the school, and William Strampel, a former dean.
“What happened at Michigan State University was abhorrent,” Ms. DeVos said in a press call. “The crimes for which Larry Nassar and William Strampel have been convicted are disgusting and unimaginable. So too was the university’s response to their crimes.”
The rare statement upon which Betsy DeVos and I can agree.
The Times pointed out that it was the largest fine ever handed down under the Clery Act, which requires colleges to report crimes on campus. It’s also on top of the university’s $500 million civil settlement with Nasser’s victims.