Michigan State has been fined $4.5 million by the Education Department for its absolute complete and total failure to shield its students from abuser Larry Nassar.



The New York Times explained:

The fine is part of a settlement with the Education Department, which initiated two investigations into the university’s handling of abuse allegations against Mr. Nassar, a former doctor for the American women’s gymnastics team, who held several positions at the school, and William Strampel, a former dean.

“What happened at Michigan State University was abhorrent,” Ms. DeVos said in a press call. “The crimes for which Larry Nassar and William Strampel have been convicted are disgusting and unimaginable. So too was the university’s response to their crimes.”