I think we could all use a small dose of good news this week: Robert “RJ” Regan, the Republican candidate who said he told his daughters to “lie back and enjoy” rape, lost his bid for the Michigan state house to a Democratic woman on Tuesday night. Thank fucking god.

The funniest part of all this? Regan lost an area that went for Trump twice by 11 points and hasn’t elected a Democrat in 30 years. Carol Glanville, who previously worked in education and as a city commissioner, won the special election by 52-40 percent margin. “West Michigan values of integrity, decency, and care for the common good won tonight,” Glanville said in a statement after her victory. “We are united in fundamental ways, and I will take our values and concerns to the Capitol to affect positive change.”

A lot has happened since Jezebel first introduced you to Regan—the right to an abortion might be gone by the summer and a congressman just can’t stop trying to commit crimes—so I want y’all to remember why I’m taking joy in this one small race.



Back in early March, Regan was on a livestream about the the 2020 presidential election results. Regan attempted to butt into the conversation, but people talked over him. However, Regan thought he had such an excellent point to make that he continued. “You know, having three daughters, I tell my daughters, well, if rape is inevitable, you should just lie back and enjoy it,” he said. “That’s not how we roll. That’s not how I won this election. We go right at it.”

Jezebel reached out to Regan for comment on his loss, but once again, I got his incredibly embarrassing voicemail that includes a recording of Ronald Reagan’s Berlin Wall speech. After hearing Regan call himself “Robert Regan, the Big Kahuna,” I was told his mailbox is full. I have texted him for comment on his loss, because I genuinely have questions.

Glanville will represent the suburbs of Grand Rapids until the end of the year. Then, the district lines will shift as a new map goes into effect. She has filed to run in the new district. The primaries are in August and election in November.

Regan has filed to run in the new district, too, so I’m sure I’ll be listening to the Ronald Reagan voicemail again soon!