On Wednesday, the tragic passing of Stephen “tWitch” Boss was confirmed by his wife, Allison Holker Boss, in a statement to People.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker Boss said of the decorated dancer, choreographer, and former co-host of The Ellen Show. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him.”



“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt,” she continued. “I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.”

As TMZ reported, Boss was found dead by an apparent self-inflicted gun shot wound in a Los Angeles hotel room. The news arrived as a shock to Boss’s legions of fans, and, as evidenced by innumerable touching tributes, Hollywood. Michelle Obama, Jennifer Lopez, Justin Timberlake and more have all taken to social media to remember the star.

“I was heartbroken to learn about the passing of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, who I got to know over the years through my Let’s Move! initiative and visits to The Ellen Show,” the former First Lady tweeted. “My heart goes out to his wife, Allison, and his three children during this difficult time.”

“Twitch was such a light and a beautiful soul…💔 Shocked and deeply saddened. My heart breaks for @sir_twitch_alot, his wife and children 🙏 Sending you love and strength,” Lopez shared on Instagram.

“I’ve known Twitch for over 20 years through the dance community,” Timberlake remembered on Twitter. “He always lit everything up. You just never know what someone is going through.”

“Take care of yourselves,” he concluded. “LOVE that human in the mirror. Check on your people. Sending light to his beautiful family in this dark, confusing time.”

Tracie Ellis Ross, Billy Porter, JoJo Siwa, Questlove, and Channing Tatum, with whom Boss costarred in Magic Mike XXL, have also joined in mourning tWitch’s death and celebrating his life.

