At the National Conservatism conference in Orlando on Sunday, Republican Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri gave a keynote speech on the plight of boys and men in this country who, he said, “are treated like an illness.”

Hawley’s message focused on “the Left’s attempt to give us a world beyond men.” He argued this is not just a crisis for men, but also for our republic and that the solution is to strengthen and empower American men.

We’d like to note that Hawley seems to have been ignoring Twitter all weekend, where “the Left” does still very much celebrate and uplift toxic men. Or one man at least: Consider the King of Staten Island, who has certainly not been “idle.”

Previous arm candy for Cazzie David, Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Phoebe Dynevor and more, Pete Davidson was spotted this weekend holding hands with entrepreneur and law student Kim Kardashian at Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, California. This, after Kardashian hosted the first actually funny Saturday Night Live in living memory a few weeks ago (lest we forget how Pete and Ariana met). In the photos, Kardashian is conspicuously emotive and Davidson is wearing a white T-shirt. Though, an “insider” told People they’re “just friends hanging out.”

Even juicier, on Monday Kardashian arrived in a city in which Page Six suggests only one other man, Pete Davidson, lives for WSJ. Magazine’s 11th annual Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art for which she is an honoree. This trending tidbit makes it clear, unfortunately for Hawley, that toxic masculinity (even in friend form) is not at all being attacked by the left, but embraced and lusted after. Hawley got it all wrong and the Davidson-Kim K. match-up is proof.

“More and more men are withdrawing into the enclave of idleness, and pornography, and video games,” Hawley said in his speech, probably speaking about himself.

The only games Davidson has been playing are with celebrities’ hearts. Not all men have Davidson’s power, though. His (to some) baffling appeal has been teased apart endlessly on Twitter and on this very site. But, Pete, if you’re reading this, just know it’s never been confusing to me. I also love rollercoasters.