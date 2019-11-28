Supergirl star Melissa Benoist shared an incredibly vulnerable 14-minute Instagram video on Wednesday night about her experience with domestic violence and intimate partner violence. In the video titled “Life Isn’t Always What It Seems,” Benoist walks us through how a relationship that started as magical, turned psychological and emotionally abusive before finally escalating to physical abuse.
Benoist has been romantically linked to three men in recent years, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Fans on Twitter are already speculating who said man is, and if you want to, you can seek it out there.
If you’ve never understood how anyone could end up in a similar situation, Benoist walks the viewer through how such an abusive relationship can become a person’s whole world. Watch Benoist’s video below:
If you’re in crisis and need help, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE). It’s completely free. [Instagram]
Tristain Thompson still believes Instagram comments are Khloé Kardashian’s love language. She posted a promo photo of her in a white Good American bodysuit on Wednesday.
She looks good! A sentiment Thompson agreed with! “WOW! PERFECTION! WOW [queen emoji] [heart emoji],” Thompson commented.
Man, maybe you should just call her. [Page Six]
- James Charles is “not mentally in a place where I want to be” after the Tati Westbrook beef. [People]
- Jennifer Aniston made enchiladas for Friendsgiving. [Page Six]
- Justin Timberlake and Alisha Wainwright spotted hanging out together in a trailer on the set of their new movie. [US Weekly]
- Politics don’t matter to Marla Maples because she “will just walk in the middle.” [People]
- Teresa Giudice used IVF to try to have a boy. [US Weekly]