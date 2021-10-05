Stephanie Grisham, former press secretary for Melania Trump, wrote a tell-all in which she spilled a lot of tea from her time in the White House. Her book included colorful anecdotes like then-President Donald Trump asking her if his penis is shaped like a toadstool and playing tough with Putin when the cameras were rolling . Grisham suddenly now seems to be facing an existential crisis in which she sees that she was “part of something unusually evil,” according to a new interview with New York Magazine.

“I don’t think I can rebrand,” Grisham admitted to journalist Olivia Nuzzi. “I think this will follow me forever.”

Grisham is correct: She cannot be redeemed by cashing in on her time in the Trump administration with a tell-all book that only serves her bank account and reputation. The reputation part won’t be easy. Trumpworld is infuriated with her now, of course—the former president weighed in on her book with the most predictable way possible:

“Stephanie didn’t have what it takes and that was obvious from the beginning,” Trump said in a statement. “She became very angry and bitter after her break up and as time went on she was seldom relied upon, or even thought about. She had big problems and we felt that she should work out those problems for herself. Now, like everyone else, she gets paid by a radical left-leaning publisher to say bad and untrue things.”

Grisham also won no points with the left for exposing Trump’s shameful antics only after he left office and in the interest of selling a book.

“I feel like one of the most hated people in the country,” she told Nuzzi. “The right hates me. They really hate me now. And the left is never going to come around. I have no illusions that people are going to be like, ‘Oh, you’re so brave.’”

That is the truest thing she’s said since she left her post spinning talking points for the Trump family. Absolutely no one thinks she is brave.