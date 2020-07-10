Melania Trump Statue Set Ablaze

Photo : JURE MAKOVEC/AFP ( Getty Images )

On July 4th, a wooden sculpture of Melania Trump located near her hometown of Sevnica, Slovenia was set on fire. Unfortunately, I don’t have a photo of the sculpture post-burning, but you can use your imagination. I know I have.

The Melania statue was originally commissioned by an American artist, Brad Downey, and executed by a Slovenian sculptor, Ales “Maxi” Zupevc. According to Downey, the sculpture was actually designed with the intent to mock its subject. Many of the recent protests against police brutality and anti-Black racism in the United States have involved the tearing down of statues memorializing racist historical figures, and the destruction of the statue of Melania Trump seems to be envisioned in the same vein.

Upon learning that the sculpture had been set on fire, Downey subsequently had the charred remains taken down. What, you’re trying to tell me that the burned remains of a statue of the First Lady of the United States don’t count as art?

This isn’t even the first Trump statue that’s been lit on fire in Slovenia this year! In January, a sculpture created by another Slovenian artist depicting Donald Trump in a similar style to the Melania Trump statue was set ablaze.

I can’t decide which is more satisfying, bringing statues memorializing racist figures crashing to the ground, or literally lighting them on fire. Let’s just keep doing both until I make up my mind.