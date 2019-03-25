Image: Getty

SOOOO, here’s the story from A to Z: Mel B shot an episode of Piers Morgan’s ITV show Life Stories on Friday, and he asked her about the rumors that she and fellow Spice Girl Geri Halliwell had ever sex. Mel B side-stepped the question at first, giving the canned response of “Yeah, we all SLEPT together in the same bed, dummy.” (I’m paraphrasing, but only lightly.)

Morgan kept at it, and eventually Mel B said that yes, it did happen (per E! Online):

“Did you sleep with Geri ‘like that’? Piers asked.

Mel B nodded and smiled, and said, “She’s going to hate me for this because she’s all posh in her country house and her husband. But it’s a fact. It just happened and we just giggled at it and that was it.”

Mel B went on to explain it was “just a fun thing” and that they were both best friends at the time. She also said that she hopes Geri will back her up on this. But according to The Sun, Geri is “more than a bit miffed” and says Mel B has “blown it out of all proportion.” Mel B’s alleged admissions has put their friendship and the reunion tour in a bad place, according to a source. Bah!

What is the truth? Is the Spice Girls reunion tour cursed? Every time they get a little close, something seems to happen—or Victoria Beckham just comes around and says “No way” through her publicist and saunters off into the distance.

JoJo Siwa and Kim Kardashian West have a texting relationship? The more I think about it, the more it begins to make sense. The YouTube empress and the reality TV maven first connected when Siwa went North West some of her bows, and Siwa messaged Kardashian West over Instagram:

“I responded and didn’t know if she would actually see it and she did,” JoJo explained. “I said, ‘If North ever wants to be in a video or if you want me to come surprise her, I’d be down to do anything.’ I gave her my number and she texted me the next day and we made it happen.”

The texting did not stop there. The texting has continued. It’s mostly about North.

When asked if she was swapping texts with the KKW Beauty owner, JoJo joked, “Oh yeah, we’re best friends.” She then elaborated, “We do text very often. We’re talking about North, if she’s excited—which she is—we talk about all the things we’re gonna do.”

North’s so excited about working with Siwa that she insisted on shooting their video at Siwa’s house instead of her own. Now I’m imagining these two getting a web series together in which they model large bows and tutus, and I’m feeling old.

