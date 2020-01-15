Megxit Twist! Meghan Markle's Dad Will Testify Against Her in Tabloid Lawsuit

Photo : Getty Images

Thomas Markle has become quite the aficionado of navigating the gossip press. In his brief tenure as one of the more obviously bad dads around he has: Peddled staged photos of himself looking sad with the paparazzi; sold his daughter’s secrets,; and fueled the racist conflagration that consumed her life in the U.K. than any member of her family, The Diary Of Princess Pushy author Samantha Markle notwithstanding.



Page Six reports that Thomas, finding himself once again without a hobby or anything else to do, plans on testifying against his own daughter in her lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday, who published a private correspondence between her and Thomas after he declined to attend her wedding. Documents obtained by Mail on Sunday’s sister-publication Daily Mail (of course), first filed with London’s High Court, show that Markle “plans to be a key witness,” in an effort to prove “the Duchess was behind a smear campaign against him in the run-up to her wedding.” There are also text messages which Markle will use as evidence for this, including a tense conversation between he and Prince Harry. Page Six reports:

They include one that appears to be an angry exchange with Prince Harry when Markle claimed he was rushed to a hospital for emergency heart surgery and could not fly to the UK on health grounds, the Daily Mail said, citing the court filings. “I’ve done nothing to hurt you Meghan or anyone else,” the dad wrote, according to the report. “I’m sorry my heart attack is … any inconvenience for you.”

The paper also plans to defend its right to tell Thomas Markle’s story, regardless of how it might affect Meghan Markle, including publishing the contents of the letter. He claims he only wants to rectify the public perception of himself as a bad father, and joining the lawsuit opposite is apparently the solution for that!

Here’s an interesting argument put forth by the paper, however, that I foresee will divide public opinion on the matter. Court documents state: “[Royals] generate and rely on publicity about themselves and their lives in order to maintain the privileged positions they hold and to promote themselves.” In choosing this life, the Mail on Sunday asserts, royals (or anyone) forfeit the right to privacy. I don’t necessarily disagree, but I’d rather the U.K. press reckon with its own racist assault against Meghan, than indulge the whims of a greedy and malicious dad. [Page Six]

Love is dead, and Kaia Gerber has split from short-term hookup buddy Pete Davidson. Good for Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford, at least! As I reported at the tail-end of last year, the Crawford-Gerber clan were seen arguing outside of Kaia’s NYC apartment after a tense standoff between Rande and Pete upstairs. Paparazzi overheard Kaia’s dad claiming Pete needs “serious help,” as well as rehab, and that the conversation had freaked him out. Cindy, meanwhile, stood aghast while Davidson later fled the scene in his Lincoln SUV

A source that spoke with Hollywood Life now claims the pair have split officially. This comes a day after E! News reported Davidson and Kaia’s relationship was “cooling off” after the run-in with her parents in NYC. The source alleges the split happened last week, although neither have publicly addressed their relationship since Kaia told paparazzi that she “spent the holiday with the family” instead of Davidson.

Their first public date was October 23, when the two were photographed at NYC eatery Sadelle’s. Throughout the following months, they were seen hopping around NYC nightlife, and even taking a beach vacation in Florida. Prior to Kaia, he was dating Kate Beckinsale and Margaret Qualley, although I’m too tired of his relationship rollercoaster to Google which was first. [Hollywood Life]

Molly Bernard and girlfriend Hannah Lieberman are engaged! Finally, some good news!

