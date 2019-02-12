It’s been about a year and a half since Meghan McCain joined The View as one of its five regular hosts, and in that short time she has already managed to gift us with many moments that left us wondering, “What the hell is Meghan McCain thinking?”

From her declaration that she listens to “filthy music” all the time, to the moment she compared herself to Pete Davidson, to asserting that she would still say the words “gun” and “jackass” on national television (so brave)—I am eating up all of her lukewarm takes.

And after all that, the real treat is still her many, many squabbles with co-host Joy Behar—over whether or not a large chunk of The View’s audience is capable of racism, the right way to honor former President George H. W. Bush, and most recently, Amy Klobuchar’s presidential run.



Watch the video for those and more of the moments when Meghan McCain left me with an important question: “Huh?”