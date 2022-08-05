In a Thursday episode of The Commentary Magazine Podcast, Meghan McCain—once The View’s screeching, token conservative, and, lest you haven’t heard, John McCain’s daughter—revealed the true reason she left the morning talk show last August: co-host Joy Behar’s icy response to Meghan returning from maternity leave in January 2021.



“I finally went back to the show, and the day I went back to the show, Joy Behar said on air, ‘Nobody missed you, we didn’t miss you, you shouldn’t have come back,’” McCain recounted. “And I just, I started hysterically crying—sorry gentlemen, I know, I started lactating on air, and I started crying.”

She then recalls throwing up, retreating to her office, and calling her brother, who told her to leave ABC. “I didn’t feel supported when I had my baby, and I didn’t feel supported coming back, and that was ultimately it,” Meghan said. “That was why I left!”

Advertisement

The key takeaway from this, I guess, is that Meghan continues to frame herself as the ultimate bullying victim on The View over her shitty political views—but I’m unfortunately struggling to take away anything beyond the stark, unsolicited details about her bodily fluids. At least she said “sorry gentlemen” to the men, and only the men, she made uncomfortable??

Since leaving The View, Meghan has wasted no time waxing poetic about the struggles and oppressions of being a conservative martyr, ostracized by friends, entitled to being liked by her women co-workers whom she believes should be forced to give birth against their will. Whoopi Goldberg, who Meghan accuses of “turning” on her in her memoir, notably had an unsafe abortion at 14, which she details in an essay in The Choices We Made.

G/O Media may get a commission 28% Off Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds Music+

These are the pinnacle of Apple AirPod design, and feature active noise cancelling, a transparency mode for when you need to hear what’s around you, spatial audio for accuracy, adaptive EQ, and are even sweat resistant. Buy for $180 from Amazon Advertisement

In any case, the white woman, self-identified “sacrificial Republican” and self-stylized Mother of Dragons who has thus far survived living in what she calls a “war zone” of crime (Manhattan), very much wants us all to like her—and to think of her crying, vomiting, and lactating on television because Joy Behar was mean to her.

Former Trump administration official Alyssa Farah Griffin and political commentator-slash-former-Jeb-Bush-surrogate Ana Navarro are set to replace Meghan as The View’s token conservatives for which no one asked, starting next month.