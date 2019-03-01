Image: Getty

At her baby shower last week, Meghan Markle may have confided in friends (an updated list of which reveals Priyanka Chopra is probably not among them) that she is having a boy—but that doesn’t mean she’s going to raise him in a pit of monster-truck toys and teach him to only express his feelings through yelling and punching. According to Vanity Fair, Markle told at least one person at the party that she wants to raise her baby without the weight of gender stereotypes.

This may sound like some new-age parenting shit, but in practice, it means very simple things like not smothering the baby in all blues or all pinks (per Vanity Fair):

which means the nursery might not be filled with toy trains and cars if it is a boy. The Sussexes have already planned a gender-neutral nursery and opted for whites and grays over conventional blue and pink color ways

Like others, I read this report and did not walk away feeling like Markle wants to raise her child with gender-neutral pronouns or avoid telling friends the baby’s assigned sex. I don’t think that’s what Kate Hudson was talking about, either, when she said she wanted to raise her daughter “genderless” (although I agree she bungled the announcement). I think these parents realized it’s bullshit that girls and boys are raised differently, that one gender is allowed to be emotional and is then routinely penalized for it, and the other is not allowed to be emotional at all and is praised for that—and they just want to avoid that. Seems like a perfectly reasonable—good, even—goal to aspire to.

Could someone please tell Bella Hadid that the next time she has a fever, she should stay home? The model posted a selfie on her Instagram story looking very glum and covered her face with the words “101 fever is not cute when walking a runway.” You know it’s bad when you take a selfie but aren’t feeling your face. Bad.

I appreciate Hadid more and more every day and I would like to remind her that it’s okay to take a sick day. More people should know this. It’s that icky time of winter when everyone has a perpetual cough and/or respiratory infection, and the idea is to take care of yourself. Put your own mask on first before offering assistance to Virgil Abloh by walking in the Off-white show at Paris Fashion Week. Just a word of advice from one gal to another.

