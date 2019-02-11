Meghan Markle’s dad is, clearly, a gross opportunist for selling his every tidbit about his apparently estranged daughter to the ‘bloids. Really driving home just how basura this whole thing is, though, is that his daughter wrote him a heartfelt letter last August begging him to stop; not only did he continue, he actually gave the letter itself to the Daily Mail. And because we are all vultures sqwaking at this carrion, here is what she wrote:



Your actions have broken my heart into a million pieces — not simply because you have manufactured such unnecessary and unwarranted pain, but by making the choice to not tell the truth as you are puppeteered in this. Something I will never understand.

If you love me, as you tell the press you do, please stop. Please allow us to live our lives in peace. Please stop lying, please stop creating so much pain, please stop exploiting my relationship with my husband. I realize you are so far down this rabbit hole that you feel (or may feel) there’s no way out, but if you take a moment to pause I think you’ll see that being able to live with a clear conscience is more valuable than any payment in the world.