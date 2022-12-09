Yesterday in the very, very early hours of the morning, the first three episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries dropped, and t he overall critical response seems to be: “We knew that already.”

But just because the big reveal of the series was that Meghan is a “hugger” doesn’t mean the British tabloids didn’t have an absolute field day covering it. The Guardian tallied up the frenzied UK tabloid reactions in the immediate aftermath of the release: MailOnline takes the cake for most excessive response, publishing 12 articles about the series within two hours of its release. The most inane, in my opinion, was “Meghan confesses she Googled the British national anthem.” You know it’s a slow news day when...

The Sun, which along with the Daily Mail, has been sued by Prince Harry in the past, came in second place, with only a meager seven articles in the hours after the release. But they boasted egocentric racist Piers Morgan’s exclusive column called “Piers Morgan Uncensored” (lol) which suggested Meghan has a mastermind plan to make Harry unhappy. Wives, amirite?!

I was fully expecting the royal family’s Instagram account to retaliate in its usual passive aggressive way by releasing Prince William and Kate’s holiday portraits or something equally wholesome. But it didn’t stray too far from its normal, underwhelming content and posted about William and Kate hosting an investiture ceremony.

Maybe Meghan and Harry’s ultimate plan was to put out as milquetoast of a documentary as possible simply to see how enraged the press would still get. It definitely proves their point that there’s no pleasing that den of wolves.

But let’s turn to someone in media who is decidedly not tearing down Black women and instead giving them their flowers. Trevor Noah ended his seven-year run of hosting The Daily Show on Thursday night, with a touching tribute to the Black women intellectuals, authors, performers, and family members who have guided him through his life and career.



In turn, a lot of Black women who’d been on the show, including Roxane Gay, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Tressie McMillan Cottom, tweeted out their appreciation of Noah and his tenure on the show.

