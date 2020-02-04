Megan Thee Stallion Would Like Everyone to Know She Is Not Dating G-Eazy

Screenshot : G-Eazy/Instagram ( People )

For once, the rumors are thankfully not true. Breathe easy, because everyone was wrong! That thing you were so worried about never came around, and the outcomes that were giving you anxiety are nothing to fear. No longer will you lay in bed at night, wrapped up in your own delusions and misapprehensions. It’s fine! Everything is literally OK. The world, at last, can go back to the way it should be, because Megan Thee Stallion is not dating Gerald... I mean... G-Eazy!



On Twitter this morning, the Hot Girl progenitor issued a statement:

This seems to clarify everything! There’s nothing else to speculate on here. In fact, you never have to envision G-Eazy suctioning off Megan’s face like a Dyson ever again, mostly because I refuse to link it here for my own well-being, and also because the smell of his American Crew hair gel stinks so bad I can smell it through my computer screen. You’re welcome in advance!

Meanwhile, Halsey would also like to never talk about G-Eazy ever again. Glad we’re all in agreeance here! [Twitter]

On Good Morning America today, Shannon Doherty revealed her cancer returned, and her diagnosis is currently at stage four. People reports that in the interview, the actress admits she “hasn’t processed it, and that it is a “bitter pill to swallow.”

This diagnosis comes after Doherty announced that she was in remission from breast cancer since 2017. Despite previously being open about her experiences with fans and the press, Doherty told GMA that she has kept this new diagnosis quiet. In part, this was due to the death of Luke Perry in March 2019. She also didn’t want people to believe she was unable to work or live her life because of the diagnosis. According to People, she also said: “Our life doesn’t end the minute we get that diagnosis. We still have some living to do.” [People]