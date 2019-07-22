Image: Getty

Megan Thee Stallion is doing what she probably should have done months ago and filing to trademark the phrase “Hot Girl Summer.” Let’s not think about exactly how hot her summer could have been had she already done that.



According to Billboard,

The trademark was filed July 10, the same day the Houston native publicly responded to one of her fans saying she was actively “in the process” of making it happen. As the “Hot Girl Summer” meme has taken off online, brands including Wendy’s, Duolingo, Forever 21 and Maybelline have all used it in their marketing. The trademark will cover merchandise specifically for products such as hoodies, T-shirts and sportswear, if approved.

I don’t know how long the trademarking process takes, but just to be safe, I hope she also goes ahead and grabs Hot Girl Fall, Hot Girl Winter, Hot Girl Spring, and Hot Girl Bernie Sanders 2020. The brands are shameless.

Today in “Celebrities Getting Shit From Commoners,” we have two very different offerings. First up, there’s Tom Brady jumping off a (small?) cliff while holding onto his daughter by the wrist, which some people seem to think he could have torn off:



Then there’s North West’s (fake) nose ring, which some people thought was...real? Uncouth in general? I’m not sure:

The moral is that everyone is a terrible parent, except you. You’re perfect.

