Megan Thee Stallion is Revlon's Newest Brand Ambassador

Photo : Paras Griffin / Stringer ( Getty Images )

Revlon announced on Thursday morning (after posting a couple of very obvious teaser videos on their social media accounts the day before), that up-and-coming rapper Megan Thee Stallion is their newest brand ambassador. This news comes on the heels of a busy week for Megan—not only is she one of the cover stars of Variety’s Young Hollywood issue, she also announced an upcoming single “WAP” with Cardi B (which drops on Friday) with some truly spectacular cover art. I’m seriously considering buying the vinyl and I haven’t even heard the track.

It only makes sense that Megan would move on to conquer the makeup world, she’s talked in the past about doing her own makeup at times for shoots and events (she even did her own makeup for a magazine cover during quarantine). Turns out, the rapper’s first-ever eyeshadow palette was from Revlon.

In an interview with WWD, Megan talked about why working with Revlon felt like a good fit for her.

“I’m probably not the typical cookie-cutter artist or person,” Stallion said. “I do what I want to do when I want to do it and how I want to do it, and collaborating with Revlon makes me feel good because I know there are girls out there who are looking at me like, ‘Oh my gosh, Megan is doing so many big things and she didn’t have to change herself or compromise her brand to be successful.’”

With beauty brands scrambling to make their products, models, and ambassadors more diverse in recent months, and Thee Stallion continuing her rapid rise, it sure seems like Revlon is lucky to have Megan. [WWD]



An appearance from Tina Snow!

Despite the significant number of firearms that were seen being confiscated when the FBI raided Jake Paul’s house, the purpose of the raid was apparently not related to the weapons. TMZ reports the raids were somehow connected to looting that Paul allegedly participated in at a Scottsdale, Arizona mall. Reportedly, sheriffs only seized Paul’s firearms as part of securing the house. As the confiscation of the weapons wasn’t related to any crime, apparently all he has to do to get them back is provide proof of purchase.



Thank goodness Jake Paul can get his guns back because frankly, we were worried! [TMZ]

