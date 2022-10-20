It’s not news that Megan Fox is a little witchy; however, it looks like our favorite spooky gal is getting deeper into the spirit as of late. This week, Fox deposited a selfie dump—complete with what appears to be this book in her lap—captioned: “Pick me energy 🖤🌙.” While the post has garnered headlines for its comments section—wherein Fox collected a mom-shamer who questioned where her children were—fans seem to be more concerned about the absence of a different loved one. More specifically, her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly.



If you happen to be invested in the love story of two strangers who’ve shared that they occasionally partake in blood-drinking rituals, you likely noticed that missing from the selfies is Fox’s engagement ring...you know, the one that MGK designed with thorns so that would it physically pain her to remove it (an unfortunate choice, indeed, if/when said engagement does not work out).

So devoted to the pair’s public—and sometimes, bizarre—dalliances are their fans that The Sun reported there’s an entire Reddit thread for speculators to sound off in. Titled “Megan not wearing MGK ring in newest post?” the thread has accumulated countless takes as to whether or not she and the rapper are still drawing each other’s blood strictly in the fun way.

“My guess is that she took it off and posed her hand like that to get people talking about them again,” one poster guesstimated. “3000%. Either they’re really off as a couple and she wants people to know, or they’re not and she...wants people to know,” another agreed. Of course, it hasn’t helped that Fox and MGK have been pretty MIA since the premiere of his documentary in June.

Now, I’m not one to get in anyone’s business, but let’s get back to the book Fox appears to be reading, entitled Moon Spells: How to Use the Phases of the Moon to Get What You Want. Sure, the missing ring and Fox’s poses—which rival that of a contortionist—are suspect, but perhaps a clue can be found somewhere in the abstract. Let’s look closer at the last paragraph, shall we:

By practicing the spells in this book, you can be more successful, more often, when you want to get a pay raise, release your fears, attract a lover, receive divine messages, begin a new life, or move on after a loss. The moon, our closest celestial neighbor, continues to offer you her power. Moon Spells shows you how to embrace it.

In short, it’s safe to surmise that Fox is looking for some answers. And really, where better than a book that purports to help with “attuning one’s spirit to the moon?”