On Saturday, Meek Mill accused a Las Vegas hotel of racism after its staff denied him entry and threatened to have him arrested for trespassing.



The rapper posted several videos on Twitter of a confrontation with security at the Cosmopolitan, in which he was told he’d be arrested for trespassing if he got out of his car. According to TMZ, he’d arrived at the Marquee Dayclub to see DJ Mustard when he was told he’d have to leave.

On Sunday, the Cosmopolitan told TMZ that denying Meek entry was an issue of space, and that,

“Marquee Dayclub had reached capacity per Las Vegas Fire Marshall code. Earlier that day, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police had been called onsite to manage a larger than usual venue crowd. Cosmo goes on ... “Accordingly, when Marquee Dayclub was contacted in advance of Meek Mill’s arrival, security staff clarified that he would not be granted access because of capacity issues, in accordance with both club and resort policy. Upon his arrival, it was reiterated to Meek Mill and his team for a second time that access to the venue was not permitted.” The Hotel says, “Meek Mill refused to depart property and was then informed that any continued attempt would result in trespassing.” As we reported, they threatened to arrest Meek if he got out of the car.

TMZ points out that in one video, Meek wasn’t asking about the club, he was asking about going inside and getting something to eat. Meanwhile, a hotel source also told the site that Meek was asked to leave “because of a past incident.” The last time he was on the premises was apparently five years ago, for an event with Nicki Minaj and Jay-Z.

In a letter obtained by TMZ, Meek’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, also alleged that “the Cosmopolitan maintains a list of African American recording artists who should be denied access for no other reason than their culture and skin color.”