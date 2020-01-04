Meat Loaf, No!

Image : via Getty

Meat Loaf, a man I mostly know because of his star turn in the wildly underrated 1997 Spice Girls vehicle Spice World, has some interesting opinions about climate change. Specifically, he does not believe it exists, which is unfortunate, since it does.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, a website I did not actually know did interviews, Meat Loaf said he felt bad for Greta Thunberg, Swedish teen climate change-fighting sensation. Why?

Meat, who famously worked with President Trump on The Apprentice back in 2010, said he believes there is no such thing as climate change. ‘I feel for that Greta. She has been brainwashed into thinking that there is climate change and there isn’t. ‘She hasn’t done anything wrong but she’s been forced into thinking that what she is saying is true.’

Er, OK!

Billboard reports that Meat Loaf is actually buddies with Donald Trump, having appeared on the Celebrity Apprentice back in 2010, when Trump was merely a normal unhinged reality TV star instead of an unhinged reality TV star with the power to start wars. Donald Trump also does not believe in climate change, probably because he hears nothing about it when he watches his stories.

Meanwhile, let’s check in with Australia, likely home to a lot of bats in hell right now:

Yeah, brainwashed. Got it.