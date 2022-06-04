If you were on Twitter this past week or perhaps are from Sweden, you know that the Swedes engage in a particular form of torture: not feeding their guests who stay over, even as the hosts themselves are eating . Myself and approximately 144,000 other people were horrified to learn this.



But an American hero has stepped up to the plate— or rather, stepped up with a plate—to encourage Swede s to eat together socially again. McDonalds is offering to pick up half of the check if a Swede brings a date there there this weekend .

The incentive isn’t actually a response to the viral tweet, but the timing sure is suspicious. Basically, McDonalds is running an ad campaign claiming they want to “resurrect post- pandemic love lives” by doling out half- off coupons to couples to have their dates at the chain.

“We saw the return of our popular and well-seasoned Spicy Chicken McNuggets as a great opportunity to also ‘spice up’ people’s love lives,” Staffan Ekstam, marketing and communications director at McDonald’s Sweden, told Adweek. Ah, I see what you did there, Staffan.

They even made a very horny chicken nugget commercial that frankly doesn’t make me horny or want chicken nuggets. I don’t need a fancy dinner to ignite my loins, but McDonalds just doesn’t do it for me. I’m more of a Dairy Queen or Sonic Drive-In gal.

But the beauty of the vast spectrum of human sexuality (Happy Pride!) is that maybe there are some Swedes out there for whom this is *exactly* what does it for them. A romantic night hovered over spicy chicken mc nuggs while a child pees in the ball pit ten feet away from you. Or just, you know, cheaper already cheap food.

Anyway, i f you went on a date to a McDonalds in Sweden this weekend, please hit me up. I need to know how McH orny the McV ibes got.