Maybe the Third Time's a Charm For Kim Kardashian's Baby Bar Exam

Kim Kardashian is no closer to being a lawyer than she was before she donned her shimmery bikini and took a study session by the pool. After admitting that she failed her first “baby bar” exam on Keeping Up With the Kardashians the star also came clean about failing her second attempt but this time she had a solid excuse.

In the lead-up to her second attempt at the test, there was a covid-19 outbreak at her son’s school which spread throughout the entire Kardashian home. Kim and all of her children were under quarantine for two weeks without even the comfort of a single cameraman, as KUWTK producers suspended filming until it was safe. Kim, who says she had a fever of 104, was unable to study thoroughly while juggling her own health and the health of her small children.

Can you name all of the original members of Destiny’s Child? The ones that didn’t make it into the final cut of the “Say My Name” video? Well congratulations, you are probably Michelle Williams. The singer, who herself was not a remember of the original quartet , said she was open to reuniting the group’s first members but only if “God is in it.”

God, who says she was never invited to join Destin y’s Child when the group first formed, would also be honored to sing alongside Beyonce if Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, LeToya Luckett, and LaTavia Roberson all find themselves free and in a recording studio at the same time. [Page Six]