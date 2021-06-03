Maybe Tabloids Shouldn't Describe Christine Quinn's Body as 'Insane' After an Emergency C-Section

Image : Rich Fury ( Getty Images )

Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn is in the news because she is always in the news and also she is promoting the fourth season of her hit Netflix show, mere weeks after having an emergency c-section. Her kid, Christian, arrived just fine, and it seems like there were no major complications for Quinn. So imagine my shock when, in an interview about her post-pregnancy feelings, and accepting the changes her body went through, Us Weekly described said body as “insane.”



Advertisement

I’m in the mood to fight, so here’s the headline: “Christine Quinn Shows Off Insane Postpartum Body, Says She Isn’t Putting ‘Pressure’ on Herself.”

The post in question is responding to a series of photos Quinn shared this week, which showed her in a little mini-dress looking happy and healthy:

In an interview with the outlet, she talked about the c-section:



“Whatever my body went through and what women deal with when they have babies is really crazy. I think your body will never really be the same. My body and my hormones will never be the same, but that’s something I really embraced and I’m kind of rolling with it.”



Us Weekly added:

The Texas native, who was still “swollen” from her surgery, noted that she recently wore a swimsuit anyway. “I was just like, ‘I don’t care what anyone thinks of me. I might look ridiculous and swollen, but I don’t care. I had a baby,’” the new mom recalled. “That’s powerful enough!”

Advertisement

Her comments read as both affirming and healthy, considering the undue pressure put on recently pregnant people to “bounce back” and completely remove any physical trace of pregnancy from their bodies. Which is why I find it so strange—strange enough for a tabloid, at least—for Us Weekly to then immediately describe her figure as “insane.”

Just don’t do this! I don’t care if you’re a random Instagram commenter or a tabloid columnist. It’s literally weirdo behavior. Best of luck to Quinn, though.



Advertisement

Paramedics were called to JoJo Siwa’s Pride party Wednesday after a man reportedly took too much LSD, according to TMZ. Sources told the outlet “the guy showed up to the party high, and in pretty rough shape.”

Advertisement

Those same sources then add that he was transported safely to a hospital, after which TMZ says police “determined there was no crime committed.” No word on how he’s doing, but at least it appears no real action will be taken against him, or god forbid, Siwa.



Videos of Siwa’s Pride party were later shared by guests like the notorious

Tana Mongeau. No idea who invited her:



Advertisement

Alex Hirsch directed some incredibly pointed tweets at Disney, after execs famously told the Gravity Falls creator that gay characters were not “Disney appropriate.”



Advertisement

Lizzo put some mustard on watermelon because TikTok told her to.

Advertisement