Maybe If Someone Showed Melania a Picture of Michelle Obama in a Mask She'd Copy Her and Keep Hers On

Image : Getty

It would appear that Melania Trump is no stranger to having her husband not listen to a single word that comes out of her mouth. Considering his own on and offline presence, I can only assume he’s literally only ever heard a faint buzzing in his ears any time she’s talked about her Be Best campaign, meant to tackle, amongst other things, cyber-bullying. That is, of course, assuming she’s ever talked about it off-camera, and also assuming he actually cares. Two generous assumptions.



Recently, she implored every American to wear a cloth covering over their faces, as recommended by the CDC, to prevent the spread of covid-19. Ostensibly, her husband missed this one as well, as did most of Trump’s supporters, considering he still refuses to wear one and they are storming their local governments with plenty of guns, but not a mask in sight, to protest their own survival.

Now, it appears, Melania Trump can add Melania Trump to the list of people not listening to Melania Trump.

On Friday, the Trumps hosted an event in the White House’s Rose Garden honoring some of those who have been of assistance in responding to the pandemic caused by covid-19. Neither the president nor the first lady wore masks during the ceremony or while handing out certificates to the honorees in attendance. Many of the honorees themselves, presumably taking their cues from the president, were also not wearing masks, or were wearing them but were seen removing them to receive their certificates.

At least one group in attendance, the Girl Scouts, kept their masks on the entire time, giving me yet another reason to order and inhale an entire sleeve of Thin Mints as soon as I possibly can.

It’s not shocking to see anyone in the Trump administration display a complete and total disregard for the safety and wellbeing of those around them, even if they backpedal later on. However, regardless of how unsurprising it is, it’s still wildly upsetting to see the president get so close to so many who are on the front lines of the pandemic response without proper coverings, especially considering the White House has reported multiple staff covid-19 infections recently.

Perhaps, given her proclivity for, uh, referencing Michelle Obama, if someone were to show Melania a picture of Michelle wearing a facemask, she might remember to keep her own on. I, for one, am definitely more likely to follow the advice of Michelle Obama than I am to listen to Melania Trump, and I would assume, based on her history of speech giving, the same is true for her.

Either way, here are some Girl Scouts setting a better example for our country than the president and first lady. Let’s all be more like them.

Image : Getty

Image : Getty