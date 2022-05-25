We’ve long known that when celebrities chime into something happening in the real world—politics, the pandemic, etc—their contributions usually leave something to be desired. Matthew McConaughey’s latest remarks about the horrific shooting in Uvalde, Texas, are no exception.

McConaughey, who happens to be from Uvalde, penned an emotional statement about the shooting that claimed the lives of at least 19 students between the ages of seven and 10 years old and two adults at Robb Elementary School.

“Once again, we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us,” he wrote, before going on to say: “The true call to action now is for every American to take a longer and deeper look in the mirror, and ask ourselves, ‘What is it that we truly value? How do we repair the problem? What small sacrifices can we individually take today, to preserve a healthier and safer nation, state, and neighborhood tomorrow?’ We cannot exhale once again, make excuses, and accept these tragic realities as the status quo.”

He also said that these shootings are “an epidemic we can control, and whichever side of the aisle we may stand on, we all know we can do better.” Notably, he never mentions the word “gun” or the phrase “gun control.”

We agree with you on “we must do better,” Matthew, and yes, “action must be taken so that no parent has to experience what the parents in Uvalde and the others before them have endured.” But perhaps that action can come in the form of meaningful gun control?