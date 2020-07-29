Matthew McConaughey, Adventure Memoirist

Image : Getty

Matthew McConaughey, the human embodiment of a football being tossed on a nice spring day, is writing a memoir. But not just any memoir. An adventure memoir. According to AP:



“This is not a traditional memoir, or an advice book, but rather a playbook based on adventures in my life,” McConaughey, 50, said in a statement about “Greenlights,” which comes out Oct. 20. “Adventures that have been significant, enlightening, and funny, sometimes because they were meant to be but mostly because they didn’t try to be.”

I don’t know how an adventure can try do anything, but sounds...fun? Crown Publishing, which is releasing the book, appears to be enthusiastic:

“He found not only stories, questions, truths, and affirmations, but also a reliable theme,” Crown announced. “From growing up as an adventurous kid in a tough-love Texas home of rule breakers, to revelatory journeys to Australia, Peru, and Mali, to his early days in Hollywood and meteoric rise to fame, McConaughey shares how his life experiences have instilled in him the importance of competent values, the power of new experiences, and, as he puts it, ‘either changing your reality or changing how you see it.’”

Competent values and adventure? I’d expect nothing less. [AP]

Founding Roots member Malik Abdul Baset, better known as Malik B, has died at the age of 47. His death was confirmed by the band on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon:



“We regretfully inform you of the passing of our beloved brother and long time Roots member Malik Abdul Baset,” the band wrote. “May he be remembered for his devotion to Islam and innovation as one of the most gifted MCs of all time. We ask that you please respect his family in our time of mourning.”

Baset’s cause of death was not revealed. [NPR]