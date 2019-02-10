Matt Lauer Allegedly Coerced Fellow NBC Broadcaster Into An Affair

c

Image : Getty

According to a Page Six exclusive report, former Today anchor Matt Lauer coerced a “famed and well respected” NBC broadcaster into a romantic affair. A source reportedly told Page Six that, “Matt had influence over everyone’s career — one word and your career would be sunk. I know there was a clear imbalance of power in this woman’s relationship with Matt.”

Advertisement

The woman allegedly signed a nondisclosure agreement when she left NBC.

This follows a barrage of new information from Ronan Farrow’s upcoming book, Catch and Kill, which details a pattern of systemic sexual abuse and subsequent coverups at NBC, including allegations that Lauer repeatedly harassed a fellow on-air colleague. She alleges that Lauer and an NBC executive constantly made comments about her appearance, making work miserable. She said she felt like “meat on a hook,” but when she rejected their advances, she was punished for it. Her career at NBC flatlined.

This unnamed woman says she was forced to sign a nondisclosure agreement when she left the network in 2012. It’s not clear if the woman from Farrow’s exposé is the same woman referenced in Page Six’s report.

As these dispatches from The Void continue apace, NBC continues to brush every allegation under the rug by characterizing Farrow as a bitter teller of tall tales expressing ignorance to Lauer’s past transgressions. Convenient.

Advertisement

Correction, 4:15 p.m.: A previous version of this story incorrectly titled Ronan Farrow’s book Catch and Release instead of its true title, Catch and Kill—likely due to the reporter’s dedication to Donald Trump Jr’s fishing habits. Jezebel regrets the error.