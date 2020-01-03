Massachusetts Psychic and Crystal Light Therapist Arrested for Trying to Put a Demon in a Barbie Doll

Photo : Getty

An industrious Massachusetts psychic with truly powerful hair has been arrested by Somerset police for allegedly convincing a parent her 10-year-old daughter was possessed by a demon, wringing more than $70,000 in cash and, strangely enough, bedding and towels out of the concerned mom. According to a police report obtained by NBC, the psychic, who went by Ms. Tracy, told her client she needed all those thousands of dollars to relocate the evil spirit into a Barbie doll.



On Thursday, local police announced the department had been investigating Tracey Milanovich, the 37-year-old proprietor of Tracey’s Psychic Palm, since mid-December at the behest of the supposedly haunted child’s mother. The psychic allegedly “convinced the victim that her daughter was possessed by a demon, and that cash and household items were needed in order to banish the spirit from her daughter,” according to police, who added that Milanovich was found to have taken $71,000 for her services in addition to new linens. The police report filed by the victim claims Milanovich said the daughter was, troublingly, “dead in God’s eyes,” and that she needed to “purchase her daughter’s soul back” before Milanovich would “take the demon ... and place it in [a] Barbie doll.” Milanovich also allegedly told the woman the “spirits would know what she was doing if she told anyone.”

According to the Facebook page for Tracy’s Psychic Palm and Card, Milanovich offered rather run-of-the-mill services such as palm and card readings, as well as the somewhat nebulous service of “rebalancing,” so it’s unclear how and when she began offering the forcible expulsion of an evil spirit. In late 2018, she added “crystal light therapy” to her practice, potentially increasing her appetite for various scams. Milanovich was arraigned on Monday and has been charged with larceny, intimidation of a witness, and obtaining property over $250 by trick. She was arrested on December 27th.



On Thursday, a WBZ reporter visited Tracey’s Psychic Palm and Card, finding the neon “open” sign was still on, though no one answered the door. There’s a joke in here about how the psychic saw the reporter coming, but truly, I just hope both the kid and the Barbie are doing okay.

