Masculinity Is a Death Cult

Researchers from Middlesex University London and the Mathematical Science Research Institute in Berkeley, California published a study on the relationship between gender and compliance with the recent demands of health officials to wear a mask, a method of slowing the spread of covid-19. The study found that men are less likely to wear a facemask, not because of any practical reason, but because the men surveyed were embarrassed. They were more likely than women to agree with the idea that wearing a mask is “shameful, not cool, a sign of weakness and a stigma.” The study found that men, generally, had higher levels of “negative emotion” when actually wearing a face mask. The testing pool consisted of over 2,000 subjects with men and white people “slightly overrepresented.”

As a woman with many emotions, I can relate to the fact that men are now discovering the negative feelings that come with someone dictating what they can and cannot wear. Welcome, men, to a world in which government officials get to play a role in what you put on your body! It’s fun here. I’m sure it is incredibly difficult to come to grips with what must seem like a wild new reality, but such is life. Men should probably be grateful that the government remains focused on face coverings and not, say, reproductive organs.

But because wearing a mask is, quite literally, a matter of life and death, it’s time for men to get with the program. And luckily many men have worn protective coverings over their faces since before the onset of the coronavirus. Henrik Lundqvist, a goalie for the New York Rangers, wears a face mask every time he steps onto the ice, because he is cool and manly and strong. Both Spider-Man and Iron Man wore masks. Stone Cold Steve Austin, who I’ve been told is a very cool white guy, is wearing a mask. Even Tom Hardy, who is extremely cool and not weak is wearing a face mask. Only uncool men refuse to wear masks.