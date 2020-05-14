Mary-Kate Olsen's Prenup Is More 'Ironclad' Than Her Cigarette Habit

Image : Backgrid

Mary-Kate Olsen, one half of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, is getting a divorce. Did you hear? It’s big news for the former tween actor -turned-luxury designer. Yesterday, she emerged from a cocoon of cashmere and smock dresses to file an emergency court order asking for relief in her divorce, which has stalled due to coronavirus. Don’t worry though, she’ll leave her union to Olivier Sarkozy as rich as she entered it.

Sources tell Us Weekly that Olsen’s “business interests and fortune are protected.” Between The Row and Elizabeth and James sales, plus residuals from Full House and her oft-forgotten turn on Weeds, Olsen could probably never work again and her children’s children’s children will still be rich as hell. As such, the emergency order begs the court to enforce her prenuptial agreement, regardless of the rushed circumstances.

In a rare 2017 interview with The Edit and probably the only time she ever publicly addressed her husband, Mary-Kate admitted:

“I have a husband, two step-kids and a life; I have to go home and cook dinner, I run on the weekend. You find the thing that helps you relax and if you don’t have it, you have to look for it. Or you get burned out and then you’re not productive.”

Do you think it was the cooking dinner that did them in? I’m now taking bets in an effort to raise funds for Mary-Kate, should the court strike down her emergency order and prenup. Without our help, how else would she recoup the cost of all those cigarettes guests smoked at their 2015 wedding? Even her $500 million net worth can’t take that sort of blow. [Us Weekly]

Bad Bunny—sometimes he says things! He recently said some of those things, to Rolling Stone’s Suzy Exposito, like the declaration: “One of my goals is to be the voice of an animated character in Spanish.” Dream big, dude! As an aside, h ere’s Ricky Martin on Bad Bunny’s genius.

“He is a creative genius. Benito has reconfirmed the fact that music has no barriers. I think the way he does things connects at a deeper level regardless of language and cultural differences.”

He’s right, and he should say it! You can read the cover story, complete with photos shot by girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri, here.

Screenshot : Rolling Stone

