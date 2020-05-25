A Supposedly Feminist Website
Love Is Dead

Mary-Kate Olsen Celebrated Memorial Day By Filing for Divorce

Lauren Evans
Filed to:Mary-Kate Olsen
Mary-Kate OlsenOlivier Sarkozydivorce
Illustration for article titled Mary-Kate Olsen Celebrated Memorial Day By Filing for Divorce
Mary-Kate Olsen has finally filed for divorce from Pierre Olivier Sarkozy, wasting not a moment after New York courts began allowing lawsuits and divorces to be filed online.

Olsen has been trying to divorce Sarkozy for nearly two weeks now. Her original attempt, an emergency court order, was denied by the court on the basis that it was “unessential.” Olsen claimed that Sarkozy terminated the lease on their $29,000 per month Gramercy Park apartment, thus forcing her to move during the pandemic. As she wrote in her filing,

“This application is an emergency because my husband expects me to move out of our home on Monday, May 18, 2020, in the middle of New York City being on pause due to COVID-19.” That wasn’t good enough for the judge that denied her order, but all that’s behind her/us now.

According to Page Six, Olsen’s filing joins more than a hundred other cases, including lawsuits, that were filed early Monday.

Also, before you feel bad for Olsen having to wait for the courts to reopen like a plebe, remember that she’s has an “ironclad pre-nup,” which translates to her being filthy rich basically forever.

