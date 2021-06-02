Mary J. Blige Doc Promises to Reveal 'the Untold Story' of My Life Album

Screenshot : Amazon Prime/YouTube

Mary J. Blige’s sophomore album My Life turned 25 in 2019, but it’s so seminal its legacy cannot be contained to any one milestone celebration. Last year, Blige released the album in a deluxe blue vinyl set, and later this month, a documentary about Blige’s early career will debut on Amazon Prime. The trailer for Mary J. Blige’s My Life promises a retrospective on the Yonkers singer-songwriter’s rise to fame and an exploration of why the My Life album cycle represented one of the “darkest” periods of Blige’s life. Long regarded as Blige’s opus, My Life found Blige writing the lion’s share of the material she sang, infusing the hip hop soul she had revolutionized on her debut, What’s the 411?, with a real memoir sensibility. The documentary was directed by Vanessa Roth (who won the 2008 Academy Award for Best Short Documentary) and has a lot to live up to given the classic status of the album it will dissect. It drops June 25.