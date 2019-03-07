Image: Getty

No surprise here: A disgraced pharmaceutical exec known for raising the prices of rare drugs astronomically, prohibitively, for profit, and 16 months into his seven-year sentence for securities fraud, continues to nourish his unbearable fuckboy pharma bro persona from behind bars.



The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that Shkreli still wields influence over Phoenixus AG (the company through with Shrkreli raised the price of an HIV medication from $13.50 to $750 in 2015, formerly Turing Pharmaceuticals AG). He stays in touch using a contraband phone, over which, according to a source, he recently fired the company’s chief executive while he was on a safari vacation. The prison inmate handbook states, “Conducting a business, in any way, is a prohibited act.” Shkreli’s business strategy reportedly “involves acquiring more rare drugs in various stages of development.”

Shkreli reportedly calculated on an envelope that Phoenixus could be worth $3.7 billion by 2023. His investors are concerned. According to the WSJ report, their issue is not with the company’s evil business strategy; they worry Shkreli isn’t good for the money.

Shkreli’s friends on the inside, “Krispy” and “D-Block,” reportedly refer to him as “Asshole.” His brand is strong. Also: Someone stop him?