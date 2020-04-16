Martha Stewart Likes Her Wine With Ice Cubes

Photo : Slaven Vlasic / Stringer

Earlier this week, Martha Stewart got a little bit tipsy and left a nonsensical comment on the Instagram photo of her friend’s chicken farm. Besides the fact that this might be the single most relatable thing that a celebrity has done since the covid-19 pandemic began to spread across the United States, I am amused by the fact that anyone assumed Martha Stewart didn’t really drink. Maybe it’s just because I grew up in the suburbs with too many kids whose mothers were attempting to live up to some version of Martha Stewart domesticity, but I’d always just assumed that Martha got lit.

Advertisement

The drunken comment in question read: “M as me sure you feed and wAter them daily And keep the heat lss as no MK in s as Nd when you can finally come back to nyc who is going to take care for them??”—a jumbled mess of text which my Jezebel coworker Joan Summers interpreted as: “Make sure you feed and water them daily and keep the heat lamps on inside. And when you can finally come back to NYC, who is going to care for them??” Since that looks almost exactly like the kind of “joke” that my parents’ friends would leave as a comment under any random photo of theirs on Facebook, it sounds about right to me.

According to Page Six, Stewart addressed the comment during an Instagram Live interview with the editor-in-chief of Elle Decor.

“I couldn’t say [wine] is a necessity but boy does it help,” she said told Whitney Robinson, the magazine’s editor-in-chief, on Instagram Live. “At the end of the day, a relaxing little cocktail.”

Advertisement

Martha, I couldn’t have put it better myself. It’s up to each person to decide what’s healthy for their mind and body, but leaning on a vice here and there during a period of elevated stress and anxiety is absolutely not a bad thing. In other words, I support you in buying that bag of potato chips. (I’m eating them literally right now.)

Despite her fun with comments, Stewart swears she’s really not much of a drinker.

“Despite what you’ll read on Page Six and BuzzFeed, I’m not a big drinker,” she laughingly said. “I rarely get tipsy but I can nurse a bot … I can nurse a glass of wine very nicely by adding ice cubes.”

See, yes, this is what I was picturing. Martha Stewart, filling up a giant wine glass with an entire tray of ice cubes and an entire bottle of wine. Perhaps even while on Facetime with Ina Garten and her giant martini glass. [Page Six]

Here’s an extremely important Justin Theroux update. [Us]

Advertisement