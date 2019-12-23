A Supposedly Feminist Website
Video

Marlo Hampton Shares Which Housewives Need New Wigs

Jennifer Perry
Filed to:reality tv
1.2K
Save

When Marlo Hampton stopped by our studio, she wore head-to-toe winter white, including knee-high ostrich-feather boots. I don’t know why I expected anything less extravagant from The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member— mentally rolls clip of Hampton in gold sequins during a casual lunch. I had to ask her: Who is the most fashionable housewife? She gave a simple answer: “Marlo Hampton.”

Jezebel sat down with Hampton to talk style, accessories, and beauty ahead of her wig collection launch on the show. We didn’t have the opportunity to ask about castmate Kenya Moore’s recent stunt—which included crashing Hampton’s launch party with a marching band—but Hampton did give her two cents on which of the wives need new wigs. “Eva definitely can have a wig because I’m tired of those braids,” says Hampton. In the video above, find out who else she thinks could use a refresh.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jezebel

Cynthia Bailey Is Not Here For the Drama

Eva Marcille Gets Real About the Drama on Real Housewives of Atlanta

Kenya Moore Is Returning (Re-Twirling?) to Save The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Latest on Jezebel

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement