According to the original Times report, the incident took place early last month at a jiu-jitsu event in California. There, Bernstein reports that Zuckerberg “defeated an Uber engineer,” which sounds like a huge achievement, and “won two medals,” but then “lost consciousness.” The referee told Bernstein he halted a contest that Zuckerberg was in the midst of when he heard Zuckerberg “start to snore,” as this is “a sign of someone who has passed out in a choke hold.”

“This is something we are trained to know,” the referee said. But in what I suspect is a play to not scare off other billionaires from taking up the art of jiu-jitsu in their abundance of spare time, he added that Zuckerberg was a good sport who was “enjoying the moment.”

Sure, Meta is bleeding money and recently announced a plan to lay-off 21,000 workers, mostly because no one’s all that interested in Zuck’s baby, the legless Metaverse. But I have to vaguely respect the fact that, for the time being, Zuckerberg is opting to have the shit beaten out of him instead of going to space. In a world brimming with the excess excretions of billionaire pissing contests, as the likes of Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos spend their days yachting and tweeting or measuring their phallic rockets against each other’s, here we have Zuckerberg: taking sweaty mirror selfies in his camo vest, physically dueling Uber engineers, getting choked out in front of Times reporters, and challenging people to race him up little hills. And in doing so he’s finally achieved what Musk so often strives for, though never with success: true comedy.