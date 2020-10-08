Mark Meadows Didn’t Let a Deadly Pandemic or State Rules Get In the Way of Love

Screenshot : Instagram

On May 31, in Atlanta, Georgia, at the height of a global pandemic, two souls became one in the presence of their families, God, and just over 70 of their closest unmasked friends. How could such an event happen when restrictions in Georgia at the time prevented the gatherings of 10 or more people indoors? Anything is possible if you believe ... and if White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is your father.

Advertisement

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Meadows hosted a top dollar wedding for his daughter Haley at the Biltmore Ballrooms in Atlanta, shirking social distancing and mask rules in place at the time. The wedding and three-course seated reception featured a live band and, by the AJC’s description, beautiful and magazine-worthy decor–that is, if the wedding were not irresponsibly held in the middle of a pandemic that to date has claimed 210,000 lives.

The centerpieces, composed of mixed colored roses, were the perfect height for dinner conversation and the flow of breath particles. But death was surely far from the minds of the bride and groom who serve a great God as the bride noted in an Instagram post: “During a crazy time in the world, we made time stand still and fly simultaneously.” Love really does conquer all, even statewide mandates, the violation of which should have resulted in citations.

Advertisement

Meadows, who appeared to make it through the wedding without getting infected, risked his good health one more time when he attended the announcement of Amy Coney Barrett as the nominee for the supreme court, or as it is now known, the White House super spreader event that seems to have resulted in the infection of 17 attendees.

The newlyweds honeymooned at the Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort in Florida where they were greeted by Hurricane Cristobal. A crumbling economy, millions of American unemployed, hundreds of thousands dead with numbers still rising, what a crazy time indeed!

