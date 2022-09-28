Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), a bad woman who once argued against welfare by asking, “why does a woman need to be married if she can be married to the government and get a government check?” is no longer a part of one of God’s great institutions. Perry Greene, her husband of 27 years, filed for divorce on Tuesday, according to documents obtained by TMZ. They’ve reportedly been separated for a while but Perry’s now seemingly looking to make it official. The two married in 1995 when Greene was 18, and while they were both attending the University of Georgia. The court documents cite that the marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

The Georgia congresswoman, who is up for re-election this year, said the following in a statement to TMZ:



“Marriage is a wonderful thing and I’m a firm believer in it. Our society is formed by a husband and wife creating a family to nurture and protect. Together, Perry and I formed our family and raised three great kids. He gave me the best job title you can ever earn: Mom.”

Advertisement

In true MTG fashion, she managed to add a tiny sprinkle of homophobia into her divorce announcement. Still, this might be the mildest thing Greene has ever managed to say. You’re much more likely to catch her accusing Jewish people of utilizing space lasers, kicking gun control advocates, “accidentally” attending White Nationalist conferences, and in general being a bigoted and racist fearmonger. Regarding romance, she once predicted that “probably, in about four or five generations, no one will be straight anymore.” Here, she is pretending to give a cutout of former President Trump a handy. Traumatizing!

G/O Media may get a commission 15% off Hey Bud - No Puff Hemp Eye Cream Restorative, hemp-based skincare

Hey Bud's No Puff Hemp Eye Cream tackles fine lines, puffiness, and dark circles with hemp seed oil. Take 15% off at Hey Bud Use the promo code GO15 Advertisement

Aside from “irretrievably broken,” no more details have been released regarding the couple’s split. Given some of the above examples of things she’s said and done, I wouldn’t be afraid to take a gander and say she’s a difficult person to be wed to. Though, who knows, Perry might be just as difficult. We don’t know much about him or his politics, other than the fact that he was okay with being married to MTG for 27 years. “This is a private and personal matter and I ask that the media respect our privacy at this time,” a representative for Greene told the Daily Beast. Unfortunately for her I, and I assume many other people, have abandoned any desire to respect this incredibly heinous woman.