Mariah Carey Rightfully Told Tabloids to Relax Over Jay-Z Feud 'Lies'

Image : Scott Gries ( Getty Images )

Over the weekend, international tabloid menace The Sun spun a seemingly wild yarn about a falling out between Mariah Carey and Jay-Z, which culminated, or so the rag claimed, in a “blazing row” between the two. Just as swiftly as rumors cropped up, Carey came to squash them: “Poof! —Vamoose, sonofabitch!”

On Twitter Monday, Carey responded to the allegations quite pointedly:

In its original report, The Sun claimed “the pair erupted in a meeting about the future of Mariah’s career that sparked her decision to walk.” A source elaborated:



“Mariah and Jay had an explosive meeting which did not go well at all. She has made it clear she wants nothing more to do with him and has called it quits with Roc Nation. She will formally depart in the next few weeks. It is a shame because they had done some great work in the last few years. But this meeting couldn’t have gone much worse.”

Curiously, Carey has been removed from Roc Nation’s online roster. Also noteworthy is that her statement on the matter only addressed rumors of a fight, not her alleged exit from Roc Nation.



Let me not speculate, unless I get a pointed tweet of my own. Instead, why don’t we all enjoy the blissful, 42-second clip of their “Heartbreaker” video? Best of luck to them!

