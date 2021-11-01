Hear ye, hear ye, the most noble Duchess of December, Mariah Carey, hath henceforth decreed that on this day, the 1st of November, the peasants of the land are free by her highness’s leave to begin the celebrations of Yule! May there be merriment and many whistle notes across the land.
If ye be wondering, what about Thanksgiving, then ye be not worthy of the Yuletide blessings of the Duchess and must be punished. Not a single sleigh bell shall toll for thee and thou shalt be cast into the darkness of the Naughty List. Thus ends this royal decree.
- It shouldn’t come as a surprise, but “All I Want for Christmas Is You” is back on the Top 200 chart in the US. The pumpkins haven’t even finished rotting yet! [Twitter]
- Hannah Waddingham and a slew of other stars are joining the cast of Hocus Pocus 2. [Vanity Fair]
- Marilyn Manson and Justin Bieber stood with Kanye West in prayer at West’s Sunday Service. Sources say God’s response was, “new number who dis?” [Consequence Sound]
- Billie Eilish appeared as Sally in Danny Elfman’s Nightmare Before Christmas concert. [NME]
- An armed robbery was underway right in the middle of Teyana Taylor’s Halloween party. [Complex]
- Kal Penn is out, proud, and engaged! [TMZ]
- Jen Psaki has tested positive for covid-19. [TMZ]
- When did Elton John and Ed Sheeran become besties? [People]
- Andy Cohen is giving the people more of what they want with a brand new series, Real Housewives of Dubai! [People]
- In what can only be described as the ultimate flex, all the exes Lil Nas X wrote about in Montero showed up to the album release party. [People]
- Chrissy Metz was once Ariana Grande’s agent. [E!]
- Candace Cameron Bure would like everyone to stop roasting her family over their ugly wedding outfits. [E!]
DISCUSSION
I refuse to start Christmas season until after Thanksgiving. I may have all my shopping done by the middle of October, but that’s because I hate people and won’t go to stores if they’re busy. I also loathe most of the secular “Christmas songs”, even though I’m not at all religious. It’s just that
1. Once you’ve heard them twenty gazillion times it’s hard to overcome the urge to strangle whoever is singing, and yet they’re nowhere near me, so it’s frustrating (Springsteen and Sting are permanent exceptions - not that they’re near me, but they can sing whatever they want whenever they want).
2. The vast majority of them are vapid. And stupid. And center on the crass and commercial aspects of the holiday. And have lyrics the writers should have been embarrassed to put their names to.
I actually like the religious Christmas Carols, but they don’t play those because they’re religious.
Also, if Candice Cameron Bure doesn’t want people to comment on the pictures she posts, maybe she shouldn’t post them. Men look stupid in suits without socks. The two men could also use thinner wallets; they’re pulling the slim pants out of line with thick wallets in their front pockets. Why don’t they put them in their inside jacket pocket? And the girl I assume is her daughter is going WAY out of her way to let us know her dress has a slit. Yes honey, we see. We don’t care. Put your leg away. And maybe stop listening to people who tell you that tilting your head and sucking in your cheeks gives you the most flattering picture. It really doesn’t. Stand up straight and smile.