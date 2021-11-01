I refuse to start Christmas season until after Thanksgiving. I may have all my shopping done by the middle of October, but that’s because I hate people and won’t go to stores if they’re busy. I also loathe most of the secular “Christmas songs”, even though I’m not at all religious. It’s just that

1. Once you’ve heard them twenty gazillion times it’s hard to overcome the urge to strangle whoever is singing, and yet they’re no where near me, so it’s frustrating (Springsteen and Sting are permanent exceptions - not that they’re near me, but they can sing whatever they want whenever they want).

2. The vast majority of them are vapid. And stupid. And center on the crass and commercial aspects of the holiday. And have lyrics the writers should have been embarrassed to put their names to.

I actually like the religious Christmas Carols, but they don’t play those because they’re religious.

Also, if Candice Cameron Bure doesn’t want people to comment on the pictures she posts, maybe she shouldn’t post them. Men look stupid in suits without socks. The two men could also use thinner wallets; they’re pulling the slim pants out of line with thick wallets in their front pockets. Why don’t they put them in their inside jacket pocket? And the girl I assume is her daughter is going WAY out of her way to let us know her dress has a slit. Yes honey, we see. We don’t care. Put your leg away. And maybe stop listening to people who tell you that tilting your head and sucking in your cheeks gives you the most flattering picture. It really doesn’t. Stand up straight and smile.