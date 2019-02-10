Mariah Carey Did Not Confuse Reese Witherspoon With Jennifer Aniston, Unfortunately!

Variety’s Power of Women Luncheon is notable for its ability to gather various #girlbosses in one room on a Friday afternoon in Los Angeles, no matter the traffic or Uber Black surge pricing! At this year’s event, Mariah Carey stumbled through the opening of her speech after the teleprompter went out. Attempting to salvage the moment, she said:



“This is why I have cue cards because I was watching Reese Witherspoon doing her speech — I am completely off speech right now — why can’t it be the one that’s right in front of you? Oh Lord, well I will just get into it and trust these prompters will work.”

Witherspoon, for context, had not spoken before Carey—Jennifer Aniston had! The press then ran with this, and the official story became: “Mariah Carey confused Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston.” That is, until the singer informed everyone that they need to do more research before piling on events that “celebrate women.” Noted!

Question: Has Carey been holding on to Witherspoon’s speech since 2014, or did she google it in the lead-up to the event? Regardless, I’d caution Variety from stacking their lineup with this many rich women at future events—this much concentrated “leaning in” is wrecking havoc on the night’s ceremonies! [Just Jared]

You can breathe, everyone! The Bachelor man is recovering from his facial injury after a “golf cart mishap” in Costa Rica. Sources now tell People that Peter Weber had his stitches removed. The entire production has also moved to Chile, where filming continues. Per the outlet:

News of Weber’s injury was first reported by Radar Online on Tuesday as the outlet claimed Weber fell and hit his head on multiple cocktail glasses during a round of golf, causing him to need 22 stitches on his face after a two-hour ride to the hospital. An insider told PEOPLE at the time that Weber’s injury was blown out of proportion, saying, “It’s not as bad as what is being reported.”

As for why it’s being referred to as a “golf cart mishap,” it would seem that Weber was attempting to clamber onto a vehicle when the accident happened. Attempting to downplay this, Bachelor lackey Chris Harrison wrote on instagram after the incident was first reported:

“There’s been some wild claims and rumors about Peter today. Peter suffered a freak accident. He got a cut on his head, he did get stitches but he’s 100% OK and production is already back underway. He’s still the dashing, handsome pilot we’ve all dreamed of.”

I suspect he’ll be fine—ABC wouldn’t let their cash cow sink over a golf cart or a champagne glass. He’ll also the first person in Bachelor history to get a permanent facial scar while filming and still walk away with a free television engagement and multiple Instagram sponsorships! [People]

