Margot Robbie Has an Alt Twitter Account, and I Don't Want to Find It

To prepare for her role in Bombshell, a movie about the sexual harassment that pervaded Fox News under Roger Ailes, Margot Robbie really immersed herself in the world of awful white women. In her recent cover story for Variety, she discusses making a fake Twitter account to observe how “young millennial conservative girls” operate.

Impressive, that Robbie managed to create an entirely new circle of hell.

To further increase the cringe factor , Robbie went on to explain that to prepare for her role as a fictional associate producer at Fox News, she studied Reese Witherspoon’s iconic performance as a much more universally beloved blonde—Elle Woods. Robbie takes the Legally Blonde slander one step further by making the claim that her character in Bombshell is similar to Woods in that they were both “‘incredibly smart’ but ‘underestimated because of their looks.’”

.... Let’s not insult the brazen wit of Elle Woods by comparing her to Robbie’s Kayla Pospisil, a politically conservative white woman who, in a clip from the movie, says:

“This is the only job I’ve ever wanted. I don’t want to be on TV, I want to be on Fox.” ﻿



Like, girl. [People]

The last we heard from Bendall—the truly dumb couple name bestowed upon the hyper-famous Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons—they were on a break. But maybe because of the holiday spirit, or the end of the decade, or the desire to have someone to kiss when midnight hits (is this a problem that NBA players and models also have?), the couple was spotted together on New Years Eve. Ah, tall people in love. [People]

