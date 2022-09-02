In America, very little is free. This week, however, the masses were gifted the zero-cost unadulterated joy of witnessing Maren Morris—the Grammy Award-winning country singer—excoriate the anti-trans wife of a less talented (albeit very popular) artist and noted friend of former President Donald Trump. In coming for Mrs. Jason Aldean—potentially even prompting his longtime PR company to part ways with her husband on Thursday—Morris is doing what can only be called the Lord’s Work™.

Typically I wouldn’t characterize a woman by whom she decides to tether herself to, but since this particular one seems so fond of characterizing children by their genitalia, I feel free to do so. Last week, Aldean posted an Instagram video captioned: “I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life🤎✌🏼” Her husband clearly concurred, commenting, “Lmao!! Im glad they didn’t too, cause you and I wouldn’t have worked out. 😂”

This exchange came as little surprise, given the Aldeans’ out-and-proud conservatism—but it was enough to prompt a response from country performer Cassadee Pope and Morris.

“It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie,” Morris tweeted. A few hours later, Us reported that Aldean appeared to double down via her Instagram stories, writing:

Advocating for the genital mutilation of children under the disguise of love and calling it ‘gender-affirming care’ is one of the worst evils. I will always support my children and do what I can to protect their innocence. The other day, Memphis wanted to be a dinosaur and tomorrow Navy will want to be a cat, they’re children.

There was more back-and-forth on social media featuring cameos from Morris’s husband, Ryan Hurd, and none other than Mr. Dirt Road Anthem himself, but all of that paled in comparison to Mrs. Aldean’s Thursday appearance on “Tucker Carlson Tonight”—more than one whole week after the Instagram post that started it all.

“I’m advocating for children,” Aldean emphatically told Carlson, the fascist talking head who continues to platform people who cause measurable harm. “I think that children should not be allowed to make these life-changing decisions at such a young age. They are not mature enough; they should have parents who love them and advocate for them regardless. We have ages on everything. We have it for cigarettes, driving, military, voting…yet for some reason people think that we can let a child choose their gender so young? It’s very baffling to me.”

Baffling, I’d argue, is Aldean claiming her transphobic joke was simply “taken out of context,” whilst peddling “Don’t Tread On Our Kids” merchandise, or the notion that this woman actually cares about children at all. But that’s neither here nor there, because thanks to Morris, the only relevant takeaway from the segment was that the network referred to her as “Lunatic Country Music Person” in a chyron at the bottom of the screen.

The very unbothered Morris took it as an honor—as she should. She tweeted a screenshot of it, saying, “#NewProfilePic,” to the immense glee of several people on Twitter.

If you’re one of those misguided souls who takes pride in the fact that country music “just isn’t your thing,” Morris—and a slew of other progressive artists in the industry—should be. This particular hitmaker has a history of being unafraid to condemn a lot more than transphobia in her industry, a feat that is not only profoundly cool, but brave, considering that taking such stances often carries unfair consequences (i.e. The Chicks). Don’t believe me? Look no further than Her Country, by Marissa R. Moss.

For pushing the industry a little farther left, we salute you, Maren Morris. And for introducing “Insurrection Barbie” to our lexicon, we are forever indebted.