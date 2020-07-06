Mandy Moore Finds It 'Curious' That Ryan Adams Would Apologize Publicly Before Apologizing to Her

Image : Getty ( Getty Images )

More than a year after a New York Times report described Ryan Adams’s treatment of Mandy Moore as “psychologically abusive,” alongside allegations of “manipulative behavior ” and “emotional and verbal abuse ” towards women and an underage girl, Adams has “apologized.” In a letter shared by the Daily Mail, he claims that this isn’t the “same empty bullshit apology,” because “this time it is different.” But Moore wants to know: I f he’s “truly realized” what he put his alleged victims through, why hasn’t he apologized in private?



In an interview with the Today Show Monday morning , Moore claimed she hasn’t heard from Adams , which she said she finds “curious,” considering he wrote a long and meandering apology letter before reaching out to her first. “I’m not looking for an apology necessarily, but I do find it curious that someone would, sort of, do an interview about it,” she said, “without actually making amends privately.”

In his apology letter , Adam s writes: “I’ve gotten past the point where I would be apologizing just for the sake of being let off the hook and I know full well that any apology from me probably won’t be accepted by those I’ve hurt.” Moving past how the apology reeks of performative self-flagellation, a quick refresher on the allegations are in order.

In February 2019, seven women—including indie darling Phoebe Bridgers—detailed their experiences with Adams in a report by the New York Times, accusing him of “a pattern of manipulative behavior in which [he] dangled career opportunities while simultaneously pursuing female artists for sex.” Among them was someone, identified in the report as “Ava,” who claimed Adams had pressured her to send him explicit photos when she was only 14. In the aftermath, his album was canceled , the FBI opened an investigation into Ava’s allegations, and he called the report “inaccurate” and laden with “outright false” information.

Then, in July 2019, he unleashed a cumbersome Instagram post, in which he wrote: “Believe Women. Believe Truth. But never give up on being part of solutions, and healing.” Clearly, he’s learned a lot since then!

As coronavirus cases continue to surge across Los Angeles C ounty, it’s incredibly interesting to watch the Kardashian-Jenners live like everything is completely normal—at least in their Calabasas bubble wrought from Carrara marble and Kylie’s lip kits. In the last month, the heir-apparent to Kris Jenner’s throne was spotted at Nobu Malibu with multiple members of her too-famous family. She’s partied with BFF Stassie Baby and hung out with friends and family at a function for Khloe’s birthday, while over in Wyoming, big sis Kimmie lived it up with her 14 Friesian horses.

Now, TMZ reports that Tristan Thompson, Kourtney, Kim, Kanye, Kylie, Kendall all booked it over to Khloe’s house—who is definitely getting back together with Tristan—for a 4th of July “celebration.” Didn’t they get the memo that 4th of July isn’t just tacky, but like, evil? Read the room! Anyway, the entire Fit Tea Federation was photographed at a party that featured an inconspicuous balloon display that towered over Tristan. (He’s six- foot- seven!) No word on if they had fun or not, but I’m sure they did! Everything is perfectly normal. Things are chill and good and relaxed. There’s nothing to worry about for them! It’s really going to be all right. [TMZ]

James Kennedy claims he’s one year sober!

How patently demented is it that the Real Housewives are already filming?

What do you think is Jeanine Pirro’s favorite picture of Chrissy Teigen’s boobs?

Day 4.. . Jada still hasn’t brought herself to the Red Table.