Image: Getty

The United Kingdom is in disarray. Have they considered putting 10 Downing Street’s resident mouser, Larry the Cat, in charge? Dunno, seems worth a shot.

To be frank, I do not understand the first thing happening with British politics. I’m not sure anybody else does, either, including—perhaps especially?—Boris Johnson, who just lost his majority in Parliament, whatever that means for the Brexit disaster. But I bet Larry the Cat knows, since he has spent multiple administrations wandering through 10 Downing Street.

Here he is, “negotiating” with a pigeon:

Image: Getty

Here he is, interacting generously with the schoolchildren of Britain, i.e. the future:

Image: Getty

Refusing to make eye contact with Donald Trump:



Image: Getty

Here he is, dependably keeping watch as you sleep soundly:

Image: Getty

Look! I’m just saying you could do a lot worse!