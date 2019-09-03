The United Kingdom is in disarray. Have they considered putting 10 Downing Street’s resident mouser, Larry the Cat, in charge? Dunno, seems worth a shot.
To be frank, I do not understand the first thing happening with British politics. I’m not sure anybody else does, either, including—perhaps especially?—Boris Johnson, who just lost his majority in Parliament, whatever that means for the Brexit disaster. But I bet Larry the Cat knows, since he has spent multiple administrations wandering through 10 Downing Street.
Here he is, “negotiating” with a pigeon:
Here he is, interacting generously with the schoolchildren of Britain, i.e. the future:
Refusing to make eye contact with Donald Trump:
Here he is, dependably keeping watch as you sleep soundly:
Look! I’m just saying you could do a lot worse!