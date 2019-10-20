Maggie Rogers Hit Back at Some Tool Who Yelled at Her to Take Her Top Off During a Show

Maggie Rogers, who floored Pharrell while she was a student at NYU and has since become a major star , doesn’t make the type of music you’d think would attract a hoard of douche bags. It’s soulful; it’s meditative; it’s airy and light. But it turns out, no matter what you do in life, the douche bags will find you.



As she wrote on Instagram following a show in Austin, Texas, some human skin tag decided to interrupt her in the middle of a speech about gratitude, shouting “Take your top off,” with another adding, helpfully, “You cute, though.”

Rogers wrote that not only was she stunned by the entirely useless outburst, but that it also hurt her feelings.

“I step on stage every night and give every part of me. And my community shows up every night and together, we create a safe space to amplify each other. To allow relief. To allow release. There’s a deep amount of trust there. “I step on stage every night with a deep reverence for the stage, my craft and the privilege that is making music for my job. I’ve been writing and producing music for 10 years — my body is my greatest tool for communicating that work.”

I hope this works. If it doesn’t, time to start forcibly taping mouths shut.