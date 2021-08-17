Mae Whitman, the voice of a generation and a woman who has literally never aged, announced via Twitter on Monday that she is pansexual. Whitman is currently voicing the character of Amity Blight, on the animated Disney series The Owl House which features queer characters. “Being pansexual myself, I wish I had such incredible characters like Amity and Luz in my life when I was growing up,” Whitman wrote captioning a photo of her character. “Queer representation is sososo [sic] important.”

Whitman followed up her announcement with another tweet explaining her view on pansexuality and why she felt that was the word that best defined her, she also provided an informative link to the GLAAD website. Despite Whitman’s high praise of The Owl House and the representation it brings, the show was targeted in 2019 by the group One Million Moms who were concerned not just with the presence of LGBTQ+ characters but with the show’s theme of witchcraft. According to Moms.com the group’s biggest concern was “that it features otherworldly evil, which can overwhelm young minds. The show has been set up in a spiritually demonic realm, which introduces kids to witchcraft, demons, and sorcery.”

But really, if the children are not exposed to sorcery early on in life how can we expect them to survive the Triwizard Tournament?