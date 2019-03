Image: Getty

Luke Perry, who catapulted to stardom by playing Dylan McKay on Beverly Hills, 90201, died Monday morning, according to TMZ. The news comes less than a week after Perry was admitted to the hospital after suffering a stroke.

TMZ reported earlier that the stroke was ā€œmassiveā€ and doctors had put Perry in a medically induced coma. On Monday, the site added that Perry was sedated in hopes of ā€œgiv[ing] his brain a fighting chance to recover from the trauma of the stroke ... but apparently, the damage was too extensive.ā€

Perry was 52. Younger audiences may have known him as Archieā€™s dad on Riverdaleā€”but he also had roles on Community, Oz, Body of Proof, Criminal Minds, and Law & Order: SVU. The latest movie listed on his IMDb page is Quentin Tarantinoā€™s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, his film on Charles Manson currently in post-production.