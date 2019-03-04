Image: Getty

Luke Perry, who catapulted to stardom by playing Dylan McKay on Beverly Hills, 90201, died Monday morning, according to TMZ. The news comes less than a week after Perry was admitted to the hospital after suffering a stroke.

TMZ reported earlier that the stroke was “massive” and doctors had put Perry in a medically induced coma. On Monday, the site added that Perry was sedated in hopes of “giv[ing] his brain a fighting chance to recover from the trauma of the stroke ... but apparently, the damage was too extensive.”

Perry was 52. Younger audiences may have known him as Archie’s dad on Riverdale—but he also had roles on Community, Oz, Body of Proof, Criminal Minds, and Law & Order: SVU. The latest movie listed on his IMDb page is Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, his film on Charles Manson currently in post-production.