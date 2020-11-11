Looks Like More Documents From the Suit Against Ghislaine Maxwell Will Be Released Soon

Image : Scott Platt ( Getty Images )

More documents related to the lawsuit between Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell and Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre are set to be released after two unnamed parties declined to have their names and other identifying information redacted ahead of a November 5 deadline.



Both people, identified for now only as Doe 1 and Doe 2, provided testimony in the civil suit that was settled in 2017, the Miami Herald reports. At the time, they asked the judge to redact their names and identifying information. But a Tuesday filing, Giuffre’s lawyers s aid no opposition was made to releasing the documents as proposed. Tuesday’s filing also revealed that several non-parties were contacted about the release of five docket items under seal, offering them the opportunity to oppose their names being released. Seven raised objections before their deadlines.

Maxwell’s lawyers have strenuously objected the documents’ unsealing , saying that releasing deposition materials will jeopardize her defense in criminal proceedings.

Last month , a long-antici pated deposition from April 2016 was released, though Maxwell offered little beyond terse denials to questions posed about herself and Epstein. As a result, Maxwell was ordered to sit for yet another deposition in July of that year, which is expected to be made public in the coming weeks.

Maxwell was arrested in July on four counts of sexual trafficking of a minor for her alleged role in abusing three girls between 1994 and 1997. Her federal trial be held next summer; meanwhile, she was denied bail and is being held at a federal facility in Brooklyn.