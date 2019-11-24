A Supposedly Feminist Website

Look at This Tiny Purse

Rebecca Fishbein
Filed to:tiny bags
Image: via Getty

Lizzo brought a very small accessory to the very big American Music Awards. Can you see it? Can I have one? Can someone alert Valentino?

Can we take a closer look?

Image: via Getty
Just one more?

Image: via Getty

According to Lizzo’s Instagram, the purse is part of a (very orange) custom Valentino ensemble, and tiny because it’s a bag “big enough for my fucks to give.” OK!

As a fan of miniatures and wildly impractical accessories (tiny bags, too-small shoes, barrettes) I must say, the bag is divine. Though perhaps it’s a better look for folks who can pay people to carry their cell phones.

About the author